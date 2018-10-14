‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Player Gives Kassandra a Wonder Woman Outfit

While Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has two great characters to choose from, there’s no question that Kassandra is a fan favorite. And one crafty gamer decided to see what it would look like if she wore an outfit similar to Wonder Woman‘s — and it’s pretty damn cool.

The pictures came up in a thread over at Resetera that asked the question, “What if Wonder Woman got her own video game?” And it’s an ideal thought, especially considering that Batman has already gotten his day in the sun with the Batman: Arkham games.

A Resetera member by the name of THANOS put together some captures of Kassandra in the Wonder Woman outfit, which you can see below. And, man, we kind of wish she was an official skin now. Just…look at how great it is.

One of the users in the Resetera thread noted, “Her model’s physical characteristic is almost identical to how Diana is portrayed for most part in the comics.”

The topic goes a little deeper than that, asking such questions as “When and where will the game be set?” and “What powers will she feature in the beginning and by the end?” And it’s definitely one of interest, especially considering that we’ll be getting Wonder Woman 84 on the big screen enxt year.

But going back to Kassandra wearing Wonder Woman inspired garb, it’s pretty amazing. Granted, her talents are much different than Diana’s, as she’s not entirely invincible, but credit where credit is due, this old-school outfit looks terrific on her. Now we’ll have to go and create our own.

If you feel like jumping into the Wonder Woman gaming discussion, you can do so here. There are some interesting ideas making the rounds, and, hopefully, WB Games will give it a gander and provide some consideration for her someday. After all, she can probably dish out justice as good, if not better, than the Dark Knight, right?

In the meantime, you can check out Assassin’s Creed Odyssey now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. It’s definitely worth your time, as our detailed review clearly shows. “It’s the game that Assassin’s Creed fans deserve as well as a truly charming experience for those gamers just coming in,” the reviewer, Liana Ruppert, notes.