Assassin’s Creed Origins Curse of the Pharaohs Launch Trailer Released

A launch trailer for the next Assassin’s Creed Origins DLC has been released ahead of the expansion’s launch date.

The Curse of the Pharaohs is scheduled to be released for all platforms on March 13, an expansion that takes place years after the main story and follows the release of the first DLC, The Hidden Ones. This DLC is the last one that’s been announced as part of the season pass.

The 4K trailer for the new DLC can be seen above, a trailer that’s just under two minutes and has everything from ancient relics to undead enemies. Scenes shown in the trailer line up with the description of the DLC’s story that was provided in a recent Q&A for The Curse of the Pharaohs.

“Bayek travels to Thebes to investigate an ancient curse that’s plaguing the region,” Ubisoft said. “The Curse of the Pharaohs focuses on Egyptian mythology, pitting players against famous pharaohs and Egyptian monsters.”

Ubisoft also said that the DLC would take place four years after the events of the main game with Bayek journeying to they Thebes region to investigate an ancient curse. Tombs, temples, and other points of interest can be explored along the way with tons of main and side quests to keep players busy. The level cap will also be raised to 55 to allow for more progression through the quests and explorations as well.

For players who have just recently gotten into Assassin’s Creed Origins, finishing the main game is not required before accessing the content in The Curse of the Pharaohs. However, you’ll probably want to do so anyway in case there are any references that come up that wouldn’t be understood if the main game wasn’t beaten first. Ubisoft does recommend that players be around level 45 though to make sure the DLC is manageable, so you may as well beat the main game anyway at that point.

New achievements/trophies will also be available for those with the DLC with six new challenges being added to the list. Season pass owners will be able to download the DLC automatically while those without the pass can purchase it for $19.99. The Curse of the Pharaohs is scheduled to release on March 13 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

