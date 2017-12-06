Assassin’s Creed Origins Takes The Fight To The Mighty Sekhmet

Assassin’s Creed: Origins is not slowing down anytime soon, and for those players that want to earn better loot and take on even bigger challenges – the Trials of the God event is the perfect way to do just that. The latest trial will pit players against the mighty God Sekhmet, daughter of Ra, and Ubisoft has released a new clip to show just how the fight will go down!

Dubbed the Mistress of Dread, Bayek will once again face down an incredible enemy for the just reward. Players will be awarded with one item from the Anubis Gear Set, as well as leveling XP and drachmas.

“Sekhmet was a major divinity in Egyptian mythology, a goddess with the head of a lioness and a great capacity for violence when displeased. The people went to great lengths to appease her fury as the consequences of her wrath were dire.

Sekhmet was known as a goddess of several opposing forces. She held domain over fire and war, as well as healing and fertility. Fierce as a lioness herself, Sekhmet was honored at the end of battles so her bloodlust would be soothed and the destruction could end.

Tread carefully, Assassins, as there is no fiercer hunter in all of Egypt than She Who Mauls. If her claws do not tear you apart, her scorching flames will soon follow.”

Players are recommended to have reached level 40 before attempting the trials. Completing the Aya questline is also required before taking on Sekhmet. Assassin’s Creed Origins is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The latest Trials of the Gods will run from December 5th – 12th.

