New Assassin’s Creed Game Details Reportedly Revealed

Ubisoft is working on a new Assassin’s Creed game currently referred to as “Rift,” according to a new report on the matter shared this week. This game is supposedly a full-fledged, standalone game that first began as an expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla but eventually grew into a full-size project. The game is supposed to release at some point either this year or in 2023, but Ubisoft of course has not commented on the matter nor has it confirmed the existence of such a project.

Bloomberg reported the first details of Ubisoft’s Rift game in the Assassin’s Creed series this week and said that such a game is supposed to star Basim from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Basim himself is an assassin more in line with what people would recognize as the assassins from older Assassin’s Creed games, and as such, this new game is supposedly more focused on stealth. The newer games, by comparison, have focused their combat largely around up-front, toe-to-toe fights with a myriad of weapons, though they offer stealthy options for those who prefer it. The new Rift game will also supposedly not be “a massive open-world role-playing game” people might have come to expect from Assassin’s Creed, the report said.

Rift – or whatever it may end up being called later – is not the same as Assassin’s Creed Infinity, however. That’s a separate project confirmed by Ubisoft earlier this year, but Ubisoft didn’t say much about the game itself when it discussed it beyond saying that it was an “important upcoming, early-in-development project.” Some of the people and studios working on the new Assassin’s Creed Infinity game were named, but details about how the game would be set up, pricing, and when it would be available weren’t provided. According to reports and rumors about Infinity, it’s supposed to be some sort of online service featuring multiple settings instead of the one region most individual Assassin’s Creed games typically stick to. Bloomberg’s report from this week about the new Rift game said that Rift will be out before Assassin’s Creed Infinity is released.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the most recent mainline game in the series to be released. It’s gotten several DLCs and expansions afterwards including The Siege of Paris which we reviewed here.