Assassin's Creed Free Weekend Makes Five Games Playable

The release of Assassin's Creed Mirage is just around the corner, and newcomers hoping to check out the series ahead of time are in luck. Ubisoft has announced a special free weekend for the series, which will make five games playable across PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC: Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, Assassin's Creed II, Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin's Creed Revelations (through The Ezio Collection). Unfortunately, there are some restrictions, and they vary based on the player's platform of choice.

Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S- All five games will be playable for Xbox Live Gold subscribers beginning on August 10th at 10 a.m. PT and lasting through August 14th at 1 a.m. PT.

PS4 and PS5- Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be available to all players starting on August 10th at 11 a.m. PT, through August 14th at 5 a.m. PT. The Ezio Collection and Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag are available through a PlayStation Plus Extra subscription.

PC- Assassin's Creed II, Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, Assassin's Creed Revelations, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla are available through Ubisoft Connect, while Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available on the Epic Games Store. The game will all be free to play through these platforms from August 10th at 9 a.m. PT through August 14th at 5 a.m. PT.

During the free weekend, Assassin's Creed games will be discounted on these three platforms, and players can carry over their progress into the full versions if they choose to do so. The whole thing is a little bit complicated given the differences between platforms, but this should be a great way for new and lapsed fans to see what they've been missing. The Assassin's Creed series has a passionate following, but it can be a little bit intimidating for those less familiar with the series. Promotions like this are a great way for players to try something they might not have otherwise!

Are you planning to check out any of these Assassin's Creed games this weekend? Do you think this will bring in new fans? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!