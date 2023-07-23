Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag Gets Unexpected Update

A surprising new update for Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag has just been released by Ubisoft. Over the course of the past decade, the Assassin's Creed franchise has changed quite a bit. Not only did Ubisoft soft reboot the series with Assassin's Creed Origins, but it's now returning to the roots of the saga with this year's forthcoming Assassin's Creed Mirage. Prior to that time, though, one of the most popular Assassin's Creed titles of all-time has now received a new patch that fixes a lingering complaint from fans.

As of this week, Ubisoft released update version 1.08 for Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag on both Steam and Ubisoft Connect for PC. This patch isn't very large by any means and only clocks in at roughly 13 MB. As for what it does, Ubisoft explained via Discord that it should "resolve the game launching in windowed mode." All in all, this patch isn't going to drastically overhaul AC4 on PC, but this fix is one that many players have been hoping to see come about for quite some time.

For those hoping to see Ubisoft do a bit more with Black Flag, well, they might be doing it in the form of a new remake. Within the past month, a new report has come about claiming that Ubisoft is currently in the process of remaking Assassin's Creed 4 for modern platforms. Development on this new iteration of the pirate adventure title is said to be very early on, though, which means this remake likely won't come about for many more years. Still, for those that hold Black Flag in high regard, it's exciting to hear that a fully revamped version of the game could drop further down the road.

