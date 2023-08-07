Latest Leak Seems to Confirm Microtransactions in Assassin's Creed Mirage

When Assassin's Creed Mirage releases on October 12, it's set to be a return to the franchise's roots in many ways. Not only is it putting the focus back on stealth assassinations compared to the modern games but it's also going to have a much shorter runtime than the increasingly bloated offerings the series has been known for in the last few entries. That said, it doesn't look like Ubisoft is completely leaving the modern games behind as a recent leak is seemingly confirming that Assassin's Creed Mirage will include microtransactions.

The leak was first spotted by Redditor KvasirTheOld on the GamingLeaksandRumours subreddit. They noted that a Twitter user who goes by xj0nathan on the platform posted an image showing off the microtransactions that will apparently be included. At the time of writing, that image has since been removed due to copyright, but you can still find backups on Reddit and other places. The long and short of it is that fans will be greeted by various cosmetic microtransactions when they boot up Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Of course, this isn't new for the Assassin's Creed franchise. Since moving to more RPG-focused gameplay, Ubisoft has steadily provided ways for fans to purchase all kinds of cosmetics. Even before that, the team sold booster-style upgrades that could speed up your playtime if desired. That said, with Mirage going back to the franchise's roots, some were probably hoping Ubisoft would keep microtransactions out since they weren't there in the original. However, with the way modern games are made, it's not really a big surprise to see these pop up. And, as long as there's no competitive advantage, it's hard to find too much of an issue. If you read through the comments on either the post on Reddit or the tweet, most players seem to agree that adding cosmetic gear isn't really an issue for them.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is out on October 12 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. While the game is being supported by microtransactions, Ubisoft has made it clear that it likely won't support it much with post-launch content, yet another way it's much different from modern games in the franchise.