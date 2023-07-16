Assassin’s Creed Mirage Getting Bundle With Special Haptic Gaming Vest

When Assassin’s Creed Mirage releases on October 12th, fans of the series will have an intriguing new option to check out from OWO. The company’s haptic gaming vest will be included in a bundle with Assassin’s Creed Mirage, complete with a special design based on the game. According to OWO’s official website, players that wear the haptic gaming vest will “feel your precise movements when you take down your targets.” However, players also “will feel the consequences” if they allow their enemies to get too close! The intensity can be turned up or down based on the user’s preferences.

The OWO Haptic Gaming System Assassin’s Creed Mirage Edition will include the OWO skin (haptic gaming vest), OWO device, x20 gel pads, charging cable, storage pouch, and a game code that can be redeemed on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC. An image of the vest can be found below.

Unfortunately, a price point for the Assassin’s Creed Mirage Edition has not been revealed, as of this writing. However, the Founder Edition is currently available on the company’s website for €499, which translates to about $560. That version does not include a game, so it’s likely that the version bundled with Assassin’s Creed Mirage will end up costing over $600. Until OWO makes an official announcement, that’s just an educated guess, but with the game’s fall release just around the corner, we should know more soon.

As the company’s website notes, the vest will allow users to feel a number of different sensations in various games, including Fortnite, Rocket League, and Valorant. While OWO has not gone into detail about the specific sensations that players will feel in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the gaming vest’s listed sensations include things like “chest dagger wound” and “severe abdominal wound.” Assassin’s Creed fans will have to judge for themselves whether that type of haptic feedback will make their experience more enjoyable, but it certainly sounds intriguing!



Are you planning to check out Assassin's Creed Mirage? Would you be interested in checking out this bundle?