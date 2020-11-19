Assassin's Creed Valhalla: How To Get Nali the Viking Cat On Your Ship

✖

Assassin's Creed Valhalla allows you to experience the Viking life in a massive open world, and along the way, you'll encounter plenty of interesting characters and stories. One of the more memorable ones is a quest that has you trying to track down a cat named Nali, but it's the fact that you can take Nali with you on your ship that sends this quest into the must-see category. Granted, having a cat on your ship doesn't improve your stats in any way and Nali doesn't attack your opponents like that other cat does, but Nali is adorable and having the Viking cat along for the ride on your ship really does make the experience of sailing the seas truly complete.

So the question becomes how do you get your very own Viking cat, and we're here to break it down for you. You'll need to head to East Anglia, specifically an area known as Northwic. There's a mystery in the area, and you can kickstart it by talking to a white cat you'll find near some dragon-shaped pillars.

important AC Valhalla update: ships cat. she is called nali and helps me steal riches from the church pic.twitter.com/5Yu14slQP8 — 🎃 (@human_flyy) November 16, 2020

This begins the Freyja's Friend quest, and you'll end up helping a child catch a cat named Nali. Along the way, you learn that Nali was part of a Viking named Kottr's crew and lived on their longship. Since Kottr died no one has been able to pet Nali, but Nali evidently likes Eivor and so after this quest is complete will make their home on your longship. You'll then see the white cat perched comfortably on your ship, and while it's a small thing, it's delightful.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla allows players to recruit a cat for their longboat, acting as a good luck charm on raids. pic.twitter.com/r8HKDg6fnu — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) November 11, 2020

If you're looking for a heartwarming story this morning, one Valhalla player asked the community where to find the Viking cat after losing their cat recently, and they then thanked everyone after successfully adding Nali to their crew. You can find the story here and here.

