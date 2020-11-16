Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Fans Can’t Believe Cats Can Be Recruited

✖

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla fans can’t believe you can recruit a cat to sail on your longboat. Usually, Ubisoft actually has some sort of objective like this tucked away in modern Assassin’s Creed games. Popular Twitter account, and Internet treasure, Can You Pet The Dog posted an image of the lucky cat right there next to the player on the boat. Of course, it can’t be a video game about Vikings without there being ship combat. (Let’s also be real, the developer has had some of its best luck when the series has taken to the high seas in search of adventure.) For those wondering, you will have to complete the “Freya’s Friend” side quest in the game to get your feline companion. To be clear, this is one of the game’s secret sidequests and can’t be accessed until you hit England in the game. It’s a fun Easter Egg for fans who are dead set on having an eclectic group of warriors on the open water.

A lot of conversation lately has revolved around whether or not Valhalla counts as a Game of the Year contender. Popular streamer Shroud doesn’t think so, and he explained his reasoning on Twitch this week.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla allows players to recruit a cat for their longboat, acting as a good luck charm on raids. pic.twitter.com/r8HKDg6fnu — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) November 11, 2020

“’Do I think that this game could be game of the year?’ Absolutely not,” Shroud explained. “Game of the Year is given to titles that, no offense, actually try. You know what I mean? The game developers for this game, don’t get me wrong, they do great. But, the direction of the game is to be cash money. The direction of the game isn’t to polish everything, be perfect, make sure all the lip-synch is good, make sure all the animations are good. They could do that if they wanted to. They really could. It just would take longer. That’s not the name of this game. The name of this game is get something out there relatively quickly that people can spend hundreds of hours on. And that’s it. That’s not Game of the Year worthy.”

Matthew Aguilar reviewed Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for Comicbook.com and loved the experience from top to bottom.

“The Assassin's Creed franchise has come quite a long way since the original, and though there have been some missteps along the way, Ubisoft breathed new life into the franchise with Origins and then refined the experience further and crafted one of the best assassins in the franchise in Assassin's Creed Odyssey,” he wrote. “Now comes Assassin's Creed Valhalla, a game that seeks to forge its own unique identity while bringing back elements from past entries in fresh new ways. That's a tall and ambitious order, but Valhalla pulls it all off with flair, weaving all of these disparate elements into a delightfully compelling whole.”

