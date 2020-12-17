Assassin's Creed Valhalla Reveals Yule Season Events and Exclusive Gear

✖

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is getting into the spirit of the holidays with the first wave of seasonal content, which brings the Yule Festival to your settlement, but there are plenty of other perks to the new content. The Yule Season will see a Revellers Hut added to your settlement, and the Revellers will be throwing numerous festivals throughout the year. As for the Yule Festival itself, it will be active from December 17th to January 7th and will turn the weather rather snowy at Ravensthorpe and introduce new activities like drunk brawls, archery challenges, and more. Taking part in those events will net you Yule Tokens, which you can then use to snag some Yule Festival exclusive items at the Festival Shop.

You can start snagging tokens in the Yule Festival after you've completed either the Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire story arc, and. you can only unlock the festival rewards during the Yule Festival timeframe. You can check out the new festive rewards below.

(Photo: Ubisoft)

Mōdraniht Ceremonial Outfit

Mōdraniht Tattoo Set

Mōdraniht Ceremonial Seax

Mōdraniht Ceremonial Shield

Traditional Yule Garland

Sacrificial Altar

Ritual Tree Ornaments

Cozy Fire Pit

Yule Beech Tree

You can also snag the Hel's Damnation from the store now, and the Niflheim Theme will be available on December 22nd.

You can find the official description for Assassin's Creed Valhalla below.

"Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before. To secure resources, players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and supplies. As the Vikings begin to settle in their new home, they encounter resistance from the Saxons, including King Aelfred of Wessex, who denounces them as heathens and looks to be the sole ruler of a civilized England. Against all odds, Eivor must do what is necessary to keep Valhalla within reach."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X, PS5, Stadia, and Luna.

