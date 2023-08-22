Atari 2600+ Retro Console Revealed

A new version of the Atari 2600 will be releasing this fall, and it will be compatible with classic games released for the original platform, as well as the Atari 7800. Releasing on November 17th, the Atari 2600+ will be priced at $129.99, and it will include a handful of improvements over the original system. Notably, the console will include HDMI and widescreen options, so players can enjoy the system's library on modern TVs. For those that don't have any old cartridges laying around, the system will include a pack-in cart that contains 10 classic games released for the original system:

Adventure

Combat Dodge 'Em

Haunted House



Maze Craze

Missile Command



RealSports Volleyball



Surround

Video Pinball

Yars' Revenge

In addition to the 10-in-1 cartridge, the console will also be accompanied by an Atari CX40+ Joystick. The system's design is very similar to the original console, though there are a few notable differences besides the HDMI port. Atari 2600+ is about 80% the size of the system that inspired it, and the Atari logo on the front of the console now lights up when the system is in use.

Alongside the announcement, Atari published a full compatibility list detailing which games will work with the new hardware. The list breaks down into three categories: Passed, Untested, and Failed. While there are a number of games that have not been tested on the Atari 2600+ yet, there are just three titles listed as Failed: RealSports Boxing, Super Cobra, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. It's possible that number will increase as more games are tested, so potential buyers should consult the full list before deciding on a purchase. Luckily, a lot of high-profile games have already been tested and passed, including games like Mario Bros., Donkey Kong, Spider-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, and Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Pre-orders for the Atari 2600+ are currently available on the company's website, which can be found right here.

Are you planning to purchase the Atari 2600+? What do you think of this new retro console? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!