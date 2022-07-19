LEGO Atari 2600 Set Revealed

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

LEGO has officially announced a new video game console set: the LEGO Atari 2600. While this marks the official reveal of the set, it actually leaked online earlier this year. The set is a recreation of the iconic Atari 2600 console complete with LEGO cartridges, a LEGO joystick, and more. More specifically, it's based on the four-switch revision of the Atari 2600 from 1980. The new LEGO Atari 2600 set is scheduled to release on August 1st for $239.99 as part of a celebration of Atari's 50th anniversary.

The set comes with LEGO versions of classic Atari video games Asteroids, Adventure, and Centipede. Little 3D recreations of 2D screens from the video games can also be built out of them. There's also a special little pop-up scene in the middle of the LEGO console that recreates the experience of playing an Atari 2600 at home in miniature. You can check out the official announcement of the LEGO Atari 2600 set for yourself below:

*Sound on* Remember when you got your Atari? Recreate that Atari feeling with our homage to the 80’s console that will make you feel like a kid again 🕹️😊https://t.co/xDMaoucGX1

#LEGO #ATARI2600 pic.twitter.com/xLB1uXt3wC — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) July 19, 2022

"The Atari 2600 was one of the most memorable gifts I got as a kid," said LEGO designer Chris McVeigh as part of the official announcement. "I recall spending hours and hours in front of the TV, absolutely amazed that I could play arcade games in my own home. There were so many legendary titles, too, including Asteroids, Adventure, and Centipede. This is why it has been such an incredible experience to bring two icons together, Atari and LEGO, in this awesome set. We hope that building this classic console takes you back to those halcyon days when a handful of pixels meant a world of adventure."

You can check out a couple photos of the full set all built, straight from LEGO, below:

(Photo: LEGO)

(Photo: LEGO)

As noted above, the LEGO Atari 2600 set is scheduled to launch on August 1st via LEGO Stores and here LEGO's website for $239.99. It includes a LEGO version of the console, game cartridges, a 3D recreation of 2D games, a joystick, and what LEGO describes as a "surprise open mechanism." You can check out all of our previous coverage of LEGO in general right here.

