Retro Atari Game Being Revived Over 40 Years Later

The last few years have seen a number of classic retro games given a new chance at life, and Atari will continue that trend in 2024 with Lunar Lander: Beyond. The original game released in arcades in 1979, and tasked players with landing a Lunar Lander on the moon. However, Lunar Lander: Beyond will modernize the concept, with a “deep narrative” centered on explorers for a group known as the Pegasus Corporation. While Atari is handling publishing duties, the reboot is being developed by Dreams Uncorporated. In a press release, Atari CEO Wade Rosen shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration.

“Dreams Uncorporated has a unique vision that transforms Lunar Landerinto a game with a meaningful back story and deep, modern gameplay,”said Rosen. “We could not be more enthusiastic about thecreativity and craftsmanship that they are bringing to such an iconicAtari property.”

A brief cinematic trailer for Lunar Lander: Beyond can be found below.

For those unfamiliar with Dreams Uncorporated, the studio is based in Columbia. The team released its first video game in 2021, Cris Tales. The Nintendo Switch version of Cris Tales received a score of 4 out of 5 from ComicBook.com’s James Lovett, who stated that the game served “as both a love letter to the past and an invitation to push forward.” If Dreams Uncorporated can similarly pay tribute to the elements that made Lunar Lander a success in arcades, while also pushing ahead and offering a unique new experience, the game could be an interesting one to watch out for.

As of this writing, Lunar Lander: Beyond does not currently have a firm release date, but Atari states that the game will be releasing “in the first half of 2024.” When it does, it will be releasing on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Hopefully Atari and Dreams Uncorporated won’t keep us waiting too much longer for more information!

