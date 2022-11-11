New Atari Collection Launches with Over 100 Retro Games
Atari fans or those just looking for a more classic, retro gaming experience have a new way to get their fix now that Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection is out. This collection, as its name suggests, celebrates the 50 years of Atari and the games that have been featured on the company's consoles with this collection that includes over 100 different titles to play including some totally new games. It'll be on the Atari VCS later this year, but for now, it's out on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.
This Atari collection was revealed earlier in the year and is fully playable now. It was said at the time that the game would feature over 90 games to play, but that number has apparently been revised since then since listings for it now say that over 100 games are included.
Games like Tempest 2000, Asteroids, and Yars' Revenge were a few of the classics mentioned, but there are also six totally new games. Those are all found described below:
New Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection Games
- Swordquest: AirWorld – Yes, you read that right: After nearly 40 years of waiting, the team at Digital Eclipse has created a new entry in the legendary Swordquest series, inspired by the design concepts of original Swordquest creator Tod Frye. Who will be the first to solve its mysteries – and finally complete the quest?
- Haunted Houses – The original "survival horror" game for the Atari 2600 gets a modern 3D voxel-based sequel, featuring more houses, more spooky situations, and more urns.
- VCTR-SCTR – This mashup celebration of the vector era of gaming combines the gameplay from Asteroids, Tempest, and other vector-based arcade classics into a single, continuous challenge.
- Neo Breakout – An amazing and addictive two-player competition that combines the best features of Breakout and Pong, with a modern graphic style
- Quadratank – The first new entry in the classic Tank series since 1978 combines features from the original games with four-player fun in team or free-for-all modes.
- Yars' Revenge Reimagined – The Atari 2600 masterpiece gets a whole new look. Swap between original and modern graphics at any time!