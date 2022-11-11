New Atari Collection Launches with Over 100 Retro Games

Atari fans or those just looking for a more classic, retro gaming experience have a new way to get their fix now that Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection is out. This collection, as its name suggests, celebrates the 50 years of Atari and the games that have been featured on the company's consoles with this collection that includes over 100 different titles to play including some totally new games. It'll be on the Atari VCS later this year, but for now, it's out on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

This Atari collection was revealed earlier in the year and is fully playable now. It was said at the time that the game would feature over 90 games to play, but that number has apparently been revised since then since listings for it now say that over 100 games are included.

Games like Tempest 2000, Asteroids, and Yars' Revenge were a few of the classics mentioned, but there are also six totally new games. Those are all found described below:

New Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection Games