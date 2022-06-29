New Atari Collection Comes With Over 90 Retro Games

Atari's anniversary announcements continued this week with the reveal of Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, a collection of over 90 games spanning the many years of Atari releases. Included in that list of games are six new ones, too, that consist of new releases in well known series as well as remade versions of older games. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration does not yet have a set release date, but it's expected to release at some point in Q4 2022 and will come to the AtariVCS, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam.

In addition to the games included within this new release, The Anniversary Celebration also consists of interviews and insights from developers both in and out of Atari. Cliff Bleszinski, the creator of the Gears of War games, for example, is shown in the product images for the game's Steam version to indicate that he'll be one of the ones featured in these sorts of interviews.

"Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration takes players on an interactive journey through 50 years of video games via interviews with designers, developers and industry leaders, documentary footage, product design documents, high-resolution original artwork, and a specially-curated list of more than 90 playable games," a preview of this feature said.

The full list of games hasn't yet been revealed, but Atari did share more info on the six new titles coming in The Anniversary Collection. You can find details on those below:

Swordquest: AirWorld – Yes, you read that right: After nearly 40 years of waiting, the team at Digital Eclipse has created the fourth and final entry in the legendary Swordquest series, inspired by the design concepts of original Swordquest creator Tod Frye. Who will be the first to solve its mysteries – and finally complete the quest?

Haunted Houses – The original "survival horror" game for the Atari 2600 gets a modern 3D voxel-based sequel, featuring more houses, more spooky situations, and more urns.

VCTR-SCTR – This mashup celebration of the vector era of gaming combines the gameplay from Asteroids, Tempest, and other vector-based arcade classics into a single, continuous challenge.

Neo Breakout – An amazing and addictive two-player competition that combines the best features of Breakout and Pong, with a modern graphic style.

Quadratank – The first new entry in the classic Tank series since 1978 combines features from the original games with four-player fun in team or free-for-all modes.

Yars' Revenge Reimagined – Howard Scott Warshaw's masterpiece for the Atari 2600 gets a whole new look – and you can swap between original and modern graphics at any time! Designed by Digital Eclipse studio head Mike Mika, who created the Game Boy Color version of Yars' Revenge in 1999.

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration releases in Q4 2022.