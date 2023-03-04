Atomic Heart on Sale for First Time Since Release

Atomic Heart is already on sale despite only being on the market for a little over a week. Atomic Heart was one of the first big releases of 2023, largely gaining a lot of attention for how much it pulls from games like BioShock, a franchise that has been dormant for a decade. Upon its release, many praised it for how fun it is to play and how well it leverages those inspirations, but it was also heavily criticized for its story and dialogue which is quite corny and generally, pretty cringey. Nevertheless, a lot of people still feel quite positively about it and it has been getting a lot of players thanks to its availability on Xbox Game Pass.

However, if you're on PC and want to give the game a whirl, it's currently on sale. Granted, it's not that much cheaper, but a sale is a sale. Atomic Heart is currently on sale on for $49.19 on Fanatical.net, which is about 18% off the game's retail price. The Premium Edition of the game is also 18% off, which brings it from $99.99 to $81.99. If you're looking to save a quick buck, it's not a bad deal. Again, if you use Xbox Game Pass, it's already available on there, including the PC version of Game Pass, so that will likely be the better deal for the foreseeable future.

ComicBook reviewed Atomic Heart and gave it a 3/5. The review praised it for being an interesting shooter, but also noted how it can be rather frustrating and feels rough around the edges: "Atomic Heart can be a frustrating experience, but it also gives you as the player more than enough variety to warrant a look if you are searching for an interesting shooter that has lots of options when it comes to your play style. There are some compelling ideas here, but much like the entirety of the game, they're a mixed bag. It's a little rough around the edges but there definitely is a good time to be had if you're looking for a spiritual successor to the Bioshock franchise."

What do you think of Atomic Heart? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.