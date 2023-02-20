Atomic Heart Metacritic Score Revealed as Reviews Go Live

Atomic Heart from developer Mundfish is set to release worldwide tomorrow via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Ahead of its release tomorrow, reviews have started to go live for the game this morning, and in turn, its various Metacritic scores have been revealed. And according to critics, the BioShock-inspired game is solid, but there's room for improvement.

Right now, at the moment of writing this, the PS5 version boasts a 75 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, the PC version and Xbox Series X|S versions boast a 78 and 74, respectively. Of course, there are no user reviews available yet as the game isn't out yet. There are also no reviews for the PS4 and Xbox One versions, which likely to be in rough shape considering the technical demands of the game and the power of those dated consoles.

Considering this is more or less Mundfish's debut effort -- the only ever game it's ever released is Soviet Luna Park VR in 2018 which flew under everyone's radar -- it's a solid first outing. A sequel has yet to be announced, but if the game sells well, and it looks like it will, then a sequel is inevitable and you'd expect major improvement with the foundation already laid and presumaby a bigger budget.

"Welcome to a utopian world of wonders and perfection, in which humans live in harmony with their loyal and fervent robots," reads an official blurb about the game. "Well, that's how it used to be. With the launch of the latest robot-control system mere days away, only a tragic accident or a global conspiracy could disrupt it...The unstoppable course of technology along with secret experiments have brought rise to mutant creatures, terrifying machines and superpowered robots-all suddenly rebelling against their creators. Only you can stop them and find out what lies behind the idealized world."

Reviews for Atomic Heart are still coming in, so expect the numbers above to move around, but only a bit. A score in the 70s, no matter the platform, should be where the game lands no matter how many more reviews come in.