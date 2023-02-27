Atomic Heart Update Makes Some Important Changes

Over the weekend, Mundfish released a couple of new Atomic Heart updates, one of which was rolled out to the Steam version exclusively, 1.3.3.1, and another, 1.3.3.0 that was rolled out to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users. Unfortunately, the updates don't completely transform the game nor do they come with any features or content, but there are some meaningful changes and tweaks to game-breaking issues.

For example, the game no longer crashes during the Ballerina boss fight and the quest, "A glass, darkly" is no longer plagued by a progression-stopping bug. Meanwhile, the frame cap limit has been raised, which is great news for those on a high-end gaming PC who can push the technically-demanding game to its limits.

Below, you can check out the patch notes for both updates:

PATCH 1.3.3.0

QUESTS

Fixed an issue blocking quest progress for "A glass, Darkly"



Fixed an issue with Claire (cutscene is not starting)



Fixed a crash during the Ballerina boss fight



VISUAL AND AUDIO

Autodetection of the sound language, based on your settings (you can still choose to modify the audio and the texts language in the options)



Removed an inappropriate image from the old soviet cartoon



Fixed an issue with a "Rotorobot" in a frozen state



GAMEPLAY

Fixed an issue with infinite jumps



Fixed an issue with missing map objects at VDNH Exhibition Park



UI

Fixed an issue with wrong Brightness setting (but the value will be reset to default)



Various settings localization fixes



PC ONLY

Framecap limit is 500 now

PATCH 1.3.3.1 (Steam only)

Implemented system to fix all environment stuck issues



Also, here's a list of main updates that along with the others will become available with the next upcoming patches:

Various achievements fixes



FOV settings



UI and subtitles size settings

Atomic Heart is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the game -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here.