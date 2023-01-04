Atomic Heart Reveals Whether the Game's DLC Will Add Multiplayer

Atomic Heart isn't set to release until next month, but developer Mundfish is already revealing details about the game's DLC. In a new interview with WCCF Tech, game director Robert Bagratuni discussed some of the content that players can expect to see after launch. Four post-launch DLC packs will be released, and they will focus on expanding the world and narrative. Fans hoping for multiplayer are out of luck, as there are no current plans in that regard.

"The entire Atomic Heart experience will be single-player, focusing on the story and player experience. No multiplayer add-ons are planned at this time," Bagratuni told WCCF Tech. "The DLCs are intended to greatly expand the player experience with new territories, quests, puzzles, enemies, as well as character and world stories. We plan to significantly expand both the open-world territories, as well as new complexes and labs – where the player will learn more about the Atomic Heart world and will need to complete new challenges."

While multiplayer is no longer part of the developer's plan, it was at one stage of development. Atomic Heart was originally supposed to release in 2018, and has seen numerous delays. Bagratuni attributes those delays to lofty ambitions and changing technology. Over the years, Mundfish moved away from certain ideas and gameplay features, including multiplayer. While Bagratuni says those decisions were difficult to make, he believes that the team ended up making the right call. When Atomic Heart finally releases, players can finally judge for themselves!

For those unfamiliar with Atomic Heart, the game is a first-person shooter set in an alternate version of the Soviet Union in 1955. In this world, the USSR was able to defeat the Nazis in 1941 using advanced robotics. The game is set to release February 21st on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and will also release day one on Xbox Game Pass. Until then, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

