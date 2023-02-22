Ukraine Calls For Atomic Heart to Be Banned Across All Platforms

A representative from Ukraine has formally requested that the entities selling the new video game Atomic Heart across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms now ban the title outright. In the lead-up to the release of Atomic Heart, studio Mundfish had already been under a bit of fire for its alleged ties to Russia. And while Mundfish itself isn't located within Russia currently, Ukraine is still requesting that various companies cut ties with the studio's new game completely due to the nation's ongoing conflict with Russia.

In a statement from Dev.ua, Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation, Oleksandr Bornyakov, made it known that the country wants various platform holders that are selling and distributing Atomic Heart to now prevent the game from being sold. Bornyakov stated that money raised from the game could end up benefitting Russia and in turn, would help the country as it continues its invasion of Ukraine. It was also claimed that Atomic Heart could collect user data, although this assertion has previously been pushed back on by those at Mundfish.

"We also call for limiting the distribution of this game in other countries due to its toxicity, potential collection of user data, and the possibility of transferring it to third parties in Russia, as well as the potential use of money raised from game purchases to wage war against Ukraine," Bornyakov said of Atomic Heart. "Therefore, we urge all users to ignore this game. We would also like to emphasize for the Western audience that the developers of the game did not come out with a public statement condemning the Putin regime and the bloody war that Russia has unleashed against Ukraine."

As mentioned, Mundfish does have its origins in Russia and many members of its development team also stem from the country. However, Mundfish is currently said to reside in Cyprus, which means that the studio has seemingly been distanced by much of what has been happening in Russia and Ukraine over the past year. It's hard to know just how connected the studio might remain to Russia and whether or not the country donated substantial funds to the development of Atomic Heart, but either way, Ukraine clearly doesn't want to see the game be sold any further.

Atomic Heart was released earlier this week and is currently available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. It's also the latest day-one addition to come to Xbox Game Pass.

[H/T PSLS]