Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Leak Reveals First Look at Gameplay

An Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora leak featuring two screenshots has surfaced online, giving Avatar fans their first look at the gameplay of the upcoming PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X game from Ubisoft and The Division developer Massive Entertainment. In turn, these screenshots have seemingly revealed that the game is first-person, which is a bit unexpected. Many assumed the game would be third-person for a couple different reasons, including the fact that The Division is third-person.

The leak comes the way of well-known leaker ScriptLeaksR6, an individual who has a track record of leaking games and media of games on Twitter, especially when these games involve Ubisoft. So far, the images have not been DMCA'ed from existence, and according to the leaker, they will be sharing gameplay "soon" as well. There's only been a single cinematic trailer for the game, so a leaked gameplay trailer would be a huge upgrade in terms of demonstrating what the game actually looks like and is about.

While the world waits for the promised leaked gameplay, you can check out the two new screenshots for yourself:

AFOP likely always first person 🤗 pic.twitter.com/TOp7jiacut — Script (@ScriptLeaksR6) March 27, 2023

Posting AFOP gameplay soon pic.twitter.com/5l0hjUkc2M — Script (@ScriptLeaksR6) March 27, 2023

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is set to release worldwide sometime before the end of fiscal year 2023, which is to say sometime between now and March 31, 2024. When it does release, it will be available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It will also be playable via Amazon Luna. Below, you can read more about the highly-anticipated game:

"Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first person, action-adventure game developed by Massive Entertainment-a Ubisoft studio, in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney," reads an official blurb about the game. "Built using the latest iteration of the Snowdrop engine, and developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles and PC, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings to life the alluring world of Pandora with all of its beauty and danger in an immersive, open world experience. In this new, standalone story, play as a Na'vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it."