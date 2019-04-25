Avengers: Endgame Directors Praise Uncharted and The Last of Us

The directors of Avengers: Endgame and Netflix's The Gray Man, The Russo Brothers, have taken a look at some of the best chase sequences in gaming and offered a ton of praise to Naughty Dog's Uncharted and The Last of Us franchises. Naughty Dog has been routinely praised by the gaming community for its ability to tell incredibly character-driven, cinematic stories that also feature fantastic and engaging gameplay. The developer is widely regarded as one of the best developers working today, albeit Naughty Dog has recently begun taking some criticism for the upcoming remake of The Last of Us Part 1.

Acclaimed directors Joe and Anthony Russo, the minds behind Avengers: Endgame and the recent Netflix action film The Gray Man, sat down with IGN to check out some of the best chase scenes in gaming. The directors had a lot of great things to say about Naughty Dog's two big franchises, Uncharted and The Last of Us. Specifically, Joe Russo stated "Uncharted is probably one of the best action gaming franchises of all-time." As for Naughty Dog's survival horror series, Joe called The Last of Us Part II "one of the greatest games ever made." He also noted that the scene with Abby running from the giant monster in the hospital takes pages out of "[Steven] Spielberg's playbook", which is pretty high praise. The two were pretty riveted by the sequence, calling attention to all of the techniques that create tension and fear in a scene like that one. You can see the full video below.

As of right now, no one knows what Naughty Dog is up to next. Of course, they have the remake of The Last of Us coming in September in addition to a multiplayer spin-off of the series, but the developer hasn't offered details on the new IP that it's chipping away. HBO is also working to bring The Last of Us to life via a TV adaptation that's slated to release in 2023. We've only had a few glimpses at what the show will look like and so far, it looks pretty faithful.

Do you agree with what The Russo Brothers said about Naughty Dog's games? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter. The Last of Us Part 1 will release on PlayStation 5 on September 2nd, 2022.