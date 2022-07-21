The Last of Us Fans Call Remake a "Cash Grab" After Leaked Gameplay

Fans of The Last of Us are getting upset over new leaked footage of The Last of Us Part 1, a new PlayStation 5 remake of the beloved 2013 game. Ever since it was even rumored, fans have been confused by the idea of a remake of The Last of Us. After all, the game is only 9 years old, received a PS4 remaster, and is backward compatible on PS5. It's very accessible and many feel that it works well enough that there's no need to dedicate time and resources to a full blown remake. When The Last of Us Part 1 was announced, fans quickly grew even more concerned as the remake was confirmed to cost $70 despite missing the game's original multiplayer mode.

Now, gameplay footage has leaked showcasing some of the combat in The Last of Us Part 1. Some are claiming the game is a "cash grab", likely in reference to one of the game's developers denying the notion that it was a cash grab and it's actually a labor of love for the team. Players called attention to the animations being very similar to that of the original game, making many question the amount of work put into this remake. Of course, a remake that does advance the graphics this much is no small feat and we're still waiting to hear from Naughty Dog about exactly what was changed in regards to the gameplay with this remake. Some had hoped for something closer to The Last of Us Part II, but it doesn't seem like we'll be getting that.

The Last of Us Part II has a notably different gameplay style because Ellie is a younger, smaller, more nimble character than the middle aged Joel. She can crawl around, be more agile, dodge, and so on, but Joel is a bulkier a guy. Whether or not that's being too generous to Naughty Dog remains to be seen.

The Last of Us Part 1 releases on PlayStation 5 on September 2nd, 2022.