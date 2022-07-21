The Last of Us Fans Call Remake a "Cash Grab" After Leaked Gameplay
Fans of The Last of Us are getting upset over new leaked footage of The Last of Us Part 1, a new PlayStation 5 remake of the beloved 2013 game. Ever since it was even rumored, fans have been confused by the idea of a remake of The Last of Us. After all, the game is only 9 years old, received a PS4 remaster, and is backward compatible on PS5. It's very accessible and many feel that it works well enough that there's no need to dedicate time and resources to a full blown remake. When The Last of Us Part 1 was announced, fans quickly grew even more concerned as the remake was confirmed to cost $70 despite missing the game's original multiplayer mode.
Now, gameplay footage has leaked showcasing some of the combat in The Last of Us Part 1. Some are claiming the game is a "cash grab", likely in reference to one of the game's developers denying the notion that it was a cash grab and it's actually a labor of love for the team. Players called attention to the animations being very similar to that of the original game, making many question the amount of work put into this remake. Of course, a remake that does advance the graphics this much is no small feat and we're still waiting to hear from Naughty Dog about exactly what was changed in regards to the gameplay with this remake. Some had hoped for something closer to The Last of Us Part II, but it doesn't seem like we'll be getting that.
The Last of Us Part II has a notably different gameplay style because Ellie is a younger, smaller, more nimble character than the middle aged Joel. She can crawl around, be more agile, dodge, and so on, but Joel is a bulkier a guy. Whether or not that's being too generous to Naughty Dog remains to be seen.
The Last of Us Part 1 releases on PlayStation 5 on September 2nd, 2022. What do you think of the leaked gameplay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder. You can keep scrolling to read some of the reactions to the gameplay.
Remake Animations Are Similar to the Original Game
Bruh these are the exact same melee animations as in the original game. pic.twitter.com/uJPtzh7rSd— 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐭 (@ClunkSpider) July 21, 2022
Great for 2013...
Uh……— EcoFreak, Trophy Hunter 🎮🏆🇺🇦 (@FreakEco) July 21, 2022
This gameplay looks great. If it, y’know, released in 2013. But this is just the exact same gameplay mechanics from the first game, not remade. I love the first game, but that’s just disappointing tbh https://t.co/9FC0tGMLO7
Some Call it a Cash Grab
Say it with me folks:— A Crab Named Heller (@CrabNamedHeller) July 21, 2022
Cash
Grab https://t.co/xcV2frojQK
Would New Animations Really Change Much?
Like... so if he swung with the opposite hand or finished the combo with an up swing instead of an overhead strike suddenly it would be worth it? https://t.co/76UZgusVCs— A Lovely Geezer (@FriendlyNerd) July 21, 2022
Recycled Animations Are Not New
FROMSOFTWARE fanbase watching The Last of Us fanbase devour itself over “recycled animations” pic.twitter.com/DFhvoievZQ— Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) July 21, 2022
Some Say It's a Waste of Naughty Dog's Time
Dude...I hate everything about this release. It's wasting Naughty Dog's time, it's overpriced, it's missing Factions, it's a pure waste. I know, I don't have to buy it, no one does. But that doesn't mean I can't complain about it lmao. The whole thing is just stupid https://t.co/L0ETdITJVP— Joey (@joeyflannel) July 21, 2022
Not Worth Full Price to Some Players
This looks like shit. And what's even more insulting is that if they just had to waste 2 years in sugarcoating the graphics, they should've had the basic courtesy to throw in the Part 2 native PS5 version with it. This shit's not even worth 30$, let alone full price. https://t.co/UivPPEgXYc— Bandicoot (@crack_bandicoot) July 21, 2022
Some Can't Tell The Difference From the PS4 Version
I'm really hoping this is just someone trolling and just showing the PS4 version. https://t.co/6Igkx2A0o8— Alex is “straight" but obsessed with Bailey Jay (@OhNoItsAlexx) July 21, 2022