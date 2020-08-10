✖

Several leaked skins for Marvel's Avengers have been making the rounds online over the past couple of days indicating that they may well be part of some kind of collaboration with the likes of Verizon, Virgin Media, and Intel. It's currently unclear exactly how players will be able to get the skins, but they look legit enough that it does in fact seem real.

Notably, it has been known since late last year that there would be some sort of collaboration with Virgin Media. At the time, it was announced that Virgin Media customers would gain access to some exclusive loot, but the title was of course delayed several times since that point. Given the colors, the red-and-white skins below could be for either Verizon or Virgin Media -- or even both -- and it is speculated that the second set is an Intel collaboration. You can check out the leaked skins below:

Here's the official description for the Marvel's Avengers video game, if you're somehow not familiar:

"Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers."

Marvel's Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4th. It is also set to release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

