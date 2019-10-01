Marvel’s Avengers: Virgin Media Customers Will Receive In-Game Items

The UK-based phone and Internet service company Virgin Media has struck a deal with Square Enix to give its customers some exclusive loot in the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers game. The partnership between the two was announced on October 1st with dates set for when we’ll see the first fruits of the deal later this month. EGX 2019, the gaming event that’s taking place from October 17th-20th in London, will be sponsored by the company once again with the first occasion to play the game in the UK will be underway.

While those who aren’t attending the event won’t be able to get the full benefit from the partnership, those who are there will have an opportunity to see some of the props and costumes that went into the new designs of the Avengers. You’ll be able to take pictures with the memorabilia and can participate in giveaways throughout the duration of the event.

Seeing that stuff at the event is a neat bonus if you were already looking forward to playing the game, but the most notable part of the deal that’ll affect people regardless of if they attend the event or not is the opportunity to get “in-game bonuses” among other things.

“The UK first play at EGX is just for starters,” a post on Virgin Media’s site said about the collaboration. “We’ll be announcing incredible exclusives, ultimate gaming opportunities, money-can’t-buy experiences, in-game bonuses, surprises, competitions, plus loads more super Marvel’s Avengers stuff very, very soon.”

We are super 😉 excited to announce that we are teaming up with @SquareEnix @PlayAvengers to take your Marvel’s Avengers experience to the next level, so you can really #EmbraceYourPowers pic.twitter.com/Rw2Yqaab5K — Virgin Media (@virginmedia) October 1, 2019

A separate press release about the partnership said Virgin Media customers would be eligible to receive in-game items when the game launches, so unless you’re a customer, it looks like your best bet to get the bonuses will be to get a code of some sort from someone who is a customer.

We don’t yet know what those bonuses will be though, but there’s a chance we’ll find out more about that in the coming weeks when the event takes place in London. The game’s got both single-player and co-op experiences, so one would hope the bonuses wouldn’t noticeably affect the balance of online play once the game’s released. Accessories like cosmetics seem to be the likely avenue such a bonus would take, but it remains to be seen until the items are unveiled.

Marvel’s Avengers releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia platforms on May 15, 2020.