How the Marvel’s Avengers Prequel Comic Sets Up the Game

Marvel’s Avengers, the upcoming video game from developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix, isn’t set to release until May of next year, but that hasn’t stopped the promotional material from coming hot and heavy from Marvel as well as events and social media. At this point, we already know a not-insignificant amount about the game and its mechanics, general premise, and more. One of those known quantities is an upcoming prequel comic called Marvel’s Avengers: Iron Man from writer Jim Zub and artist Paco Diaz, and Zub recently revealed how the comic will set the stage for the game itself.

“The relationship between the Avengers, S.H.I.E.L.D. and the public at large is not a simple one in the Marvel’s Avengers game,” Zub told Marvel.com, “and this story helps set up some of those dynamics and teases tensions to come as Tony tries to figure out who he can trust and deal with the Lethal Legion at the same time.”

From Zub’s description here, it sounds like determining exactly who is the enemy and who is an ally might be a theme explored within both the comic and the game. After the Avengers disband in the wake of A-Day within the game, it’s Kamala Khan that has to go about rounding them up, apparently, and there just might be some tension within the group itself as to who is responsible for what and when. From what we’ve seen so far, it would appear that A.I.M. serves as the game’s main antagonist, but just how deep does that go? Who is running the show? Or perhaps there’s some unknown instigator lurking in the shadows that has yet to be revealed.

Here’s the official description for Marvel’s Avengers:

“Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel‘s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers.”

Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.