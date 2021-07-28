New Back 4 Blood Beta Details, Trailer Revealed

✖

Back 4 Blood’s open beta is scheduled to kick off just over a week from now with developer Turtle Rock Studios sharing some new details on Wednesday about what all players will find in the preview. PvP elements, new characters, and a community hub are just some of the features planned for the beta. It all starts on August 5th for the first group of players with more people able to join into the beta afterwards regardless of what their preferred Back 4 Blood platform is.

For those who pre-order the game, you’ll be able to hop into the beta starting on August 5th with the first wave of players. You’ll have from then until August 9th to play with others who pre-ordered the game with the beta planned for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms. If you aren’t planning on pre-ordering the game just yet, you can always register at the game’s beta site for a shot at being included. Those who participated in the game’s alpha from December will automatically be included in the early access portion of the beta, so if you played before, you’re good to go this time around, too.

Been itching to slay again? Fort Hope is opening the front gates for Open Beta, August 5-9 & 12-16! Pre-order to join during Early Access. #Back4Blood pic.twitter.com/RO9lEbIPcJ — Back 4 Blood (@back4blood) July 28, 2021

For those who don’t pre-order and don’t get selected to join the early access portion of the beta, you’ll be able to play the open beta from August 12th to August 16th. It’ll feature full cross-play and cross-gen support between platforms, so you’ll be able to experience moments teased in the trailer above no matter what platform you’re on.

As for the specifics of the beta, Turtle Rock and Warner Bros. shared details about what’s coming. There will be two maps each for the Swarm PvP mode and the co-op mode where players can fight against the game’s zombies known as the “Ridden” with friends. “Mom” will join the game as a character who’s one of the surviving Cleaners and will fight alongside the first four playable Cleaners from the preview. In the PvP mode we’ll see six different Ridden variants for people to play as: The Bruiser, Retch, Hocker, Exploder, Crusher and Stinger. Players will also be able to explore the “Fort Hope communal hub” when they’re not battling Ridden or Cleaners in matches.

