Baldur's Gate 3 Isn't Getting DLC, Larian Confirms

In a surprising announcement from Larian Studios, the developer behind Baldur's Gate 3 has confirmed that it has no plans for future DLC or expansions for its acclaimed role-playing game. Following the massive success of BG3 this past year, many fans expected that Larian would move to work on DLC as a way of continuing to support the title for the long haul. After all, Baldur's Gate 3 sold at an incredibly high rate for Larian, which made future expansions seem quite likely. Despite this, Larian has now made clear that it won't be moving in this direction after all.

As reported by IGN, Larian Studios founder Swen Vincke revealed at GDC 2024 today that DLC for Baldur's Gate 3 isn't happening. Furthermore, Vincke said that Larian also won't now be working on Baldur's Gate 4. Although the studio's next project wasn't specifically shared, Vincke went on to say that Larian will be leaving the Dungeons & Dragons IP behind entirely. As a result, it can be assumed that the next game from Larian will either be an original IP or will instead see the studio returning to its Divinity franchise.

One reason why Larian might be opting to end its work on Baldur's Gate 3 is because of the game's development history. For those who might not remember, BG3 initially launched all the way back in 2020 via early access. From here, Larian began working in tandem with the game's burgeoning community to craft the 1.0 iteration of BG3 that would eventually arrive in 2023. Given how long this process took from early access to its final release, there's a chance that those at Larian simply feel as though they've put in enough work on Baldur's Gate 3 and are now ready to turn the page to something else.

How do you feel about this surprising announcement from Larian that Baldur's Gate 3 will not be getting new add-on content? Are you happy to see the studio moving on to another project, or would you prefer them to keep supporting BG3 a bit longer? Let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.