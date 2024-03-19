Baldur's Gate 3 x Vampire Survivors Collaboration Teased

It appears that the next Vampire Survivors crossover has been teased, and it could be a very big one. Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke has shared a poll on Twitter asking fans if they'd like to see a collaboration between the two games. If you're assuming that Vincke is leaving the decision in the hands of fans, you'd be dead wrong, as the options only include "yes" and a second yes that has an expletive in front of it. Clearly Vincke has already been discussing this with Vampire Survivors creator Luca Galante, because the following Tweet features a picture of the two sitting together.

Baldur's Gate 3 is considered one of the best games of 2023, so a collaboration with Vampire Survivors would be a pretty massive deal. We have no idea exactly how that might play out, and if it would be confined to Vampire Survivors, or if there might be some kind of collaborative content in Baldur's Gate 3, as well. There's really no way of knowing just yet, but fans already seem very receptive to the idea. Fans might not have been given a real choice in the poll, but the Tweets from Vincke were met with a lot of enthusiasm. Hopefully we'll see a collaboration that leaves both fans happy!

Vampire Survivors Collaborations

Vampire Survivors got its first collaboration in late 2023, with the release of the Emergency Meeting DLC. Emergency Meeting featured content based on Among Us, and included a ton of new content, including playable characters, weapons, a stage, music tracks, and more. The one trade-off is that the content was slightly more expensive than previous DLC releases, coming in at $2.49 versus the usual $1.99. Galante mentioned at the time that collaborative DLC will be slightly more expensive "in most cases," but also noted that the team was looking "to be cheeky and find ways to make certain collabs to be available to everyone for free."

A Baldur's Gate 3 collaboration doesn't seem like the kind that players are going to get without paying a little extra, but it will be interesting to see what Galante and Vincke are planning!

Vampire Survivors Platforms

Vampire Survivors is currently available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. The game is also playable through all versions of Xbox Game Pass, including Game Pass Core. A release date hasn't been announced, but Galante has also hinted that a PlayStation version is in the works. Presumably, any Baldur's Gate 3 collaborative content will end up released for all versions, though Nintendo Switch fans did have to wait a bit longer than anyone else for the Among Us crossover.

