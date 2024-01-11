Baldur's Gate 3 Director Says He's "Figured Out" Act 1 of Next Game

Baldur's Gate 3's director has already cracked the first chunk of Larian Studios' next game. Video games are one hell of an undertaking. They take many, many years to produce with hundreds or even thousands of people working in collaboration to bring them to life. Sometimes they don't even turn out very well despite everyone's best efforts. Video games are also continuing to take increasingly complex narratives as they aren't linear like movies, TV, or books. They can empower the player to make their own choices that change the story. Baldur's Gate 3 is a game that has tons of replayability and allows players to take on countless paths to find their own story. The game was in development for about seven years and it was a painstaking process for the team, but it was rewarded with perfect review scores, Game of the Year awards, and much more.

Now that it's all said and done, many are wondering what comes next for Larian. Is there a Baldur's Gate 4 on the table? A new IP? Something else? We don't really know, but Larian is already shaping the next game. Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke has revealed that he has figured out the first act of the next game. Most stories follow a traditional three act structure, so that could mean a third of the story for the next game is already completed. However, some games, particularly one with larger stories and multiple characters, can have more than 3 acts. Either way, it is a significant development. Vincke was quick to note that this doesn't mean they have anything to officially announce or anything as it will be a while before they talk about it. He also mentioned that there's always a chance that they change directions or scrap whatever this is, so don't read into it too much.

Been a great morning! After 4 months of rewriting and rewriting and abandoning ideas and then revisiting them, finally figured out what act 1 on this thing I've been working on needs to be. Quote me when it's revealed to see how much of today's draft survives. I suspect a lot. — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) January 8, 2024

However, it is good to know that Larian at least has some idea of what they're doing next. While there may be a chance we get some Baldur's Gate 3 expansions in the future, it's also likely Larian is prototyping and working on ideas for the foundation of its next game. With the massive commercial success of Baldur's Gate 3, hopefully this means that Larian will be given the financial freedom to make whatever they want and bring us something really special.