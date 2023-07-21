Baldur's Gate 3 Freebie Saves You $20

A new deal on Baldur's Gate 3 saves you $20 on the game, which is currently scheduled to release and leave early access on August 3 via PC, with a PS5 release not coming until September 6. If you haven't already purchased the game in anticipation of this imminent release or to access it during early access, you can now grab it -- or a certain version of it -- and save $20 in the process.

To buy Baldur's Gate 3 on Steam you need to fork over $59.99. Come August 3, to buy the Digital Deluxe Edition you will need $79.99. However, if you pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition before the game releases, you will get it for the same price as a standard copy and save $20.

Digital Deluxe Edition Includes:

Divinity Bard Song Pack – Astound audiences by performing this special set of new songs from the Divinity series

Exclusive Dice Theme – Roll checks with style

Treasures of Rivellon Pack – Discover a new collection of paintings across the Forgotten Realms

Adventurer's Pouch – Receive a collection of camp supplies and potions to help get your journey started

Digital OST – Enjoy the music of Baldur's Gate 3 from composer Borislav Slavov

Digital Artbook – Explore the art and design of Baldur's Gate 3 in this digital artbook, written by Larian

Digital Character Sheets – Peruse a set of four-page D&D character sheets for each Baldur's Gate 3 origin character

Baldur's Gate 3 is set to release worldwide on August 3 via PC. A PS5 version will follow in September, and right now, there's no word of an Xbox version. When it releases, it will cost $59.99.

"Gather your party and return to the Forgotten Realms in a tale of fellowship and betrayal, sacrifice and survival, and the lure of absolute power," reads an official blurb about the game. "Mysterious abilities are awakening inside you, drawn from a mind flayer parasite planted in your brain. Resist, and turn darkness against itself. Or embrace corruption, and become ultimate evil. From the creators of Divinity: Original Sin 2 comes a next-generation RPG, set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons."