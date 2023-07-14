Stray Gods Moves Release Date to Avoid Baldur's Gate 3

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical has had its release date moved back a week for a very understandable reason: to get out of the way of Baldur's Gate 3. The Dungeons & Dragons game is scheduled to release on August 3rd, the same day that Stray Gods was supposed to release prior to this brief delay, though the latter is now scheduled to release on August 10th instead. Aside from giving everyone time to enjoy the individual games they've been looking forward to, Stray Gods developer Summerfall Studios said that this extra week of development time will also be spent polishing the game.

The announcement from Summerfall was shared this week with a post on the game's socials better explaining the reasoning behind the move. Given that the delay is only a week, nobody seemed particularly annoyed by the delay in the replies to the announcement and were instead in favor of the extra time that'd be allotted to the game because of this.

"We want everyone to have ample space to check out Stray Gods when it launches," Summerfall said. "Baldur's Gate 3 is hotly anticipated (by us, too!) and we want to give our fans room to celebrate Stray Gods.

"We also want everyone to be able to play on their preferred device at launch. This is a huge undertaking for any team, let alone an indie shipping its first title. This extra week allows us to have performance parity as close as possible, across every platform."

While games moving out of the way of others isn't an uncommon event, the Stray Gods situation is an interesting one because of how other games have lead to this release date being moved. Baldur's Gate 3 was originally supposed to release right at the end of August after it finally set a release date for the game following years of development, but when Starfield set its release date for September 6th which would've put it pretty close to Baldur's Gate 3, the Dungeons & Dragons game was coincidently moved forward not long afterwards (the PC version, at least). So, because Starfield got a release date, and Baldur's Gate 3 probably didn't want to be too close to it and therefore got a new date, Stray Gods has gotten a new date as well.

A roleplaying musical isn't too similar to a Dungeons & Dragons game which isn't too similar to a space RPG from Bethesda, so it's not like all of these games would have extremely overlapping communities, but there's only so much time to play any one game at once, so these all being spaced out should be good news for those who were interested in at least more than one of them.