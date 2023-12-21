Baldur's Gate 3 Update Fixes Tons of Bugs, Patch Notes Revealed

Baldur's Gate 3 just got its 15th hotfix this week, an update which includes tons of fixes for different bugs and issues affecting players. These resolved problems make up the entirety of the update, however, so there aren't any balance changes to speak of or anything of that sort, though that makes sense considering how big the last major update was at the end of November. This update is out now across all platforms (including Xbox systems which recently got the game) and, most likely, will be the final update or hotfix of any kind that the game gets this year barring any surprise updates before 2024.

For those who are still playing through Baldur's Gate 3, be warned that the patch notes for Hotfix 15 contain some light spoilers for the game's many quests. Those full patch notes can be found below:

Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix 15 Patch Notes

CRASHES AND BLOCKERS

Fixed a potential crash during autosave after moving to another level.



Fixed a multiplayer crash that could occur for the client when the host loads a savegame after a Game Over screen.



Fixed a crash related to deleted physics objects.



Fixed a crash that would occur when you disarmed an NPC twice during combat and made them drop two different weapons (e.g. because they were dual-wielding), incapacitated them, and ended the combat without killing them, and then the incapacitating condition got removed.



Fixed not being able to load a savegame that was started with a mod that's now missing.



Fixed a crash that could occur on Xbox when losing internet connection while editing a lobby name.



Fixed a potential crash on Xbox related to the game checking whether you have the Deluxe Edition.



Fixed a crash that could occur when swapping to Honour Mode.



Fixed a crash that could occur when changing levels.



PERFORMANCE AND CODE

Fixed potential performance issues at the end of the cinematic where Shadowheart in the Shadowfell.



Fixed an issue related to lava bubbles near the Sentient Amulet in Grymforge causing savegames to become very large.



Fixed a memory issue when closing containers on controller.



Fixed the Low Model Quality option sometimes not working as expected.



Fixed an issue that could make certain special items, like the Idol of Silvanus, enter the wrong state when decluttered to a Traveller's Chest.



Reduced memory usage related to animation skinning.

MULTIPLAYER

Fixed the Traveller's Chests sometimes disappearing when changing to or from Honour Mode in the Multiplayer Settings.



Fixed a multiplayer issue where, if the host was controlling a companion and a split-screen client joined the game, the client would gain control of the host's avatar.



Fixed a multiplayer issue where a reconnecting player wouldn't get their characters assigned back to them correctly.



Fixed Player 2 not being able to prepare spells if Player 1 moves their focus during a split-screen game.



FLOW AND GAMEPLAY

Addressed an issue that prevented you from talking to NPCs at camp when going to camp via the Long Rest button.



Fixed some wrong character behaviours likely introduced in Patch 4.



The 'Deal with the Devil' quest now accounts for different outcomes in the Epilogue.



Karlach should now get her scene in, regardless of whether she's an avatar or a companion.



Fixed companions not being able to jump when following the player character.



Fixed an issue where ending the tutorial with only Lae'zel alive prevented you from saving the game in Act I.



Fixed Gale's dialogue ending abruptly when you ask him what he wanted to show.



Fixed player factions sometimes becoming hostile towards each other when they shouldn't.



Fixed Create or Destroy Water only casting Create Water at Level 2.



OTHER FIXES