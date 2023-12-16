Baldur's Gate 3 Developer Explains Why Game Won't Come to Xbox Game Pass

Baldur's Gate 3 won't be coming to Xbox Game Pass. There are few games that have been as successful as Baldur's Gate 3 this year. The game has a massive launch on Steam earlier this year and managed to become one of the most played games on the platform when it was released. The game had been building itself up as a massive RPG for years in early access and the reviews for the game were overwhelmingly positive. It was a game many had longed for and now, it's finally here. Baldur's Gate 3 went on to win Game of the Year, beating out games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Alan Wake 2, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2. When that happened, the game was also simultaneously released on Xbox.

Now, with this massive RPG available on all relevant platforms, many are wondering if Larian will bring the game to Xbox Game Pass, Unfortunately, fans shouldn't hold their breath. Larian Studios founder Swen Vincke told IGN that they have no plans to bring the game to Xbox Game Pass as it's not a live service game that they can get people to buy microtransactions for if they don't pay for the game. Vincke noted that it's a game that seems to justify its value and that charging full price will allow them to make other games.

"Oh, we always said from the get-go, it wasn't going to be on Game Pass, it's not going to be on Game Pass," Vincke says."We made a big game, so I think there's a fair price to be paid for that, and I think that that is okay. We don't charge you any micro-transactions on top of it, so you get what you pay for. Upfront it's a big meaty game. So I think that should be able to exist as it is. This is what allows us to continue making other games."

Microsoft often pays to put games on Xbox Game Pass, so it's not like Larian would get zero dollars for it being on Game Pass, but it may be a lot of missed revenue since it's a single player game with no notable monetization schemes. Of course, Starfield succeeded on Xbox Game Pass, but it's also a Microsoft game. They get all of the money regardless of if it's through new Game Pass subscriptions or if it's through sales of the game. Regardless, you shouldn't expect Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox Game Pass anytime soon, if ever.