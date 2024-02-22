Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix #19 Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Hotfix #19 for Baldur's Gate 3 has today started to roll out across PC. For the past week, developer Larian Studios has made it clear that it's working on new fixes for BG3 in the wake of Patch 6 becoming available. While Patch 6 provided a number of improvements to Baldur's Gate 3, it also introduced a variety of new errors as well. Luckily, Larian has been quick to respond to these problems and has now rectified them just a bit more.

As of this moment, Hotfix #19 is downloadable on PC for Baldur's Gate 3, with support for PlayStation and Xbox coming soon. Generally speaking, Larian describes Hotfix #19 as one that looks to "resolve some further bugs, glitches, and crashes." To that end, the studio has provided some improvements associated with Tactician Mode, dialogue, Honour Mode, and others that are solely associated with the Xbox version of the game.

To get a full look at everything that has been tweaked in this new update for Baldur's Gate 3, you can view the latest patch notes below.

Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix #19 Patch Notes

FIXES