Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix #19 Released, Patch Notes Revealed
Another BG3 patch has been released to fix lingering issues from Patch 6.
Hotfix #19 for Baldur's Gate 3 has today started to roll out across PC. For the past week, developer Larian Studios has made it clear that it's working on new fixes for BG3 in the wake of Patch 6 becoming available. While Patch 6 provided a number of improvements to Baldur's Gate 3, it also introduced a variety of new errors as well. Luckily, Larian has been quick to respond to these problems and has now rectified them just a bit more.
As of this moment, Hotfix #19 is downloadable on PC for Baldur's Gate 3, with support for PlayStation and Xbox coming soon. Generally speaking, Larian describes Hotfix #19 as one that looks to "resolve some further bugs, glitches, and crashes." To that end, the studio has provided some improvements associated with Tactician Mode, dialogue, Honour Mode, and others that are solely associated with the Xbox version of the game.
To get a full look at everything that has been tweaked in this new update for Baldur's Gate 3, you can view the latest patch notes below.
Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix #19 Patch Notes
FIXES
- Fixed some conditions on items in Tactician Mode not getting removed when changing to an easier difficulty.
- Fixed user/controller assignments on Xbox being wrong in some cases.
- Fixed multiplayer invites on Xbox not being correctly handled in some cases.
- Fixed some lines that were getting cut off in the dialogue with the Flaming Fists trying to force their way into Waukeen's Rest and in the dialogue with the talking door in Auntie Ethel's lair.
- Fixed a possible softlock when the Reaction UI is triggered while in the Multiplayer UI.
- Fixed a performance issue when initiating a trade on Honour Mode.
- Fixed a crash on Minthara's turn in combat in the Emerald Grove.
- Brought back the numbers on the sliders in Character Creation due to popular demand.
- Fixed a bug causing Group Hide to also affect ungrouped party members.
- Fixed a crash when loading modded savegames that reference unknown conditions.
- Fixed a crash on selecting a spell with Metamagic active while also having a filter enabled in the hotbar.
- Fixed a hotbar bug when selecting multiple targets for Eldritch Blast.
- Fixed a hotbar bug when toggling off Metamagic while casting a spell.
- Fixed the misalignment of bonuses on Active Rolls on controller. (We had to do the right thing to fix this left issue.)
- Fixed a couple of kisses with Minthara and Lae'zel that weren't aligning properly.