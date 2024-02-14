Baldur's Gate 3 Teases New Features in Patch 6

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios is gearing up to drop its sixth major patch and has been teasing all of the new features and fixes players will soon have at their fingertips. It all started with the reveal that Larian is working to improve the smooching animations for more realistic romance, but that was only the tip of the iceberg. Since that announcement a week ago, the team has dropped several more hints about what's coming next in Baldur's Gate 3. If the early reports are any indication, this is going to be yet another massive patch for Baldur's Gate 3 fans to soak up.

Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 6 Teases

Releasing on PC, PlayStation, & Xbox, Patch 6 is 21GB and requires approximately 150GB of free space for PC & SteamDeck. Short on space? Uninstall BG3 and re-download the patched version!



Mac players, keep an eye out here for when Patch 6 will be available for you!



See you soon… — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) February 13, 2024

Larian Studios hasn't announced a release date for Patch 6 yet but did reveal that it's coming soon and will take up 21GB on your hard drive. That brings Baldur's Gate 3's full install size up to 150GB on PC, which means you may need to clear some space before the patch drops. Fortunately, everything Larian is teasing suggests that the download will be worth it.

The first feature Larian is teasing is the ability "to dismiss recruited companions from your party while speaking to the companion you want to replace them with." That'll make switching out party members a bit more streamlined, which should get you back into the game much quicker. Larian is also claiming that Baldur's Gate 3 players will finally be able to use Shield Bash and Rebuke of the Mighty again now that they've gone through and fixed the bugs keeping it from correctly triggering Saving Throws.

Finally, Larian says they've gone through "automatically triggered dialogue" to try and make your avatar the main speaker. That means the side characters should "stop stealing the limelight" in cutscenes. Of course, this is likely just the tip of the iceberg of bug fixes coming to Baldur's Gate 3, so fans will want to keep an eye on Larian's social media for more details.

Baldur's Gate Patch 6 Release Date

As mentioned above, Larian Studios didn't provide a firm release date for Patch 6 in Baldur's Gate 3 as part of these teases. However, we can make a fairly educated guess about how long players might be waiting by looking back to Patch 5. Larian started to tease that patch in earnest just three days before it officially dropped on November 30. That could mean we see Patch 6 by the end of the week or early next week. Of course, development is never that clean, so things could shift, but it would be very surprising if Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 6 isn't available by the end of February at the latest.

Baldur's Gate 3 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.