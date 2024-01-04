Baldur's Gate 3 Warns Players They Might Get Banned Over Latest Issue

Baldur's Gate 3 players on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S not only need to worry about their saves being deleted, but now they have to worry about being banned too. That said, just like the issue of saves being randomly deleted, this new issue is also Xbox's fault. Unfortunately, there's also no word of when this will be fixed, if it will be fixed at all.

If you are an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S user, you will know it's very easy to get suspended and/or banned on the pair of consoles as Microsoft has heavily cracked down on various behaviors. And to help achieve this it uses an AI that is not the most sophisticated. And as a result of all this, Baldur's Gate 3 players who uploaded various screenshots or videos of their "gameplay content" -- aka their lewd gameplay content -- are getting banned and suspended. Of course, this would be reasonable if the game wasn't permitted on the console, but it is.

Word of the issue comes from Larian Studios' director of publishing, who noted the team is in discussion with Microsoft about the issue, calling it "annoying and uncool." There's no timeline of when this will be fixed, if it will be fixed at all, is this is a problem with the AI tool Xbox uses and is not game specific.

"We've seen the reports that some players got banned or otherwise faced issues on Xbox having uploaded screenshots/videos of their 'gameplay content'. We're in discussion with Microsoft, and we're looking into it. Annoying and uncool," reads a post on X.

As one X user points out, more than this the game can not be used to make any content if you are using your Xbox for capturing content unless you turn off the mature content in the settings. Again, this is odd because Xbox allows its user to play the game, but not share anything from it or use it for content.

At the moment of publishing, Xbox has not matched Larian Studios statement on the matter. We don't expect this to change considering it never commented on the save-deleting bug, but if they do, we will update the story accordingly.