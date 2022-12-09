Baldur's Gate 3 Brings Back Classic Character, Reveals Launch Date

Baldur's Gate 3 is bringing back the iconic duo Minsc and Boo when it launches next year. Tonight at The Game Awards, Larian Studios released a new cinematic trailer that showed off the return of the iconic ranger Minsc and his miniature giant space hamster Boo. The new trailer also revealed that Baldur's Gate 3 will be released in August 2023. You can check out the new trailer below:

Gather your party — Baldur’s Gate 3 launches August 2023.



Collector’s Edition available for pre-order now: https://t.co/krwgbOEFRr pic.twitter.com/0lj5G23xdy — Larian Studios is making sweet music (@larianstudios) December 9, 2022

The duo appeared in the previous two Baldur's Gate games as potential companions. At some point between the canonical events of the first two Baldur's Gate games and the current era of Forgotten Realm lore, the duo were transformed into a statue by petrification magic. In a series of Dungeons & Dragons comics written by Jim Zub, Minsc and Boo were eventually de-petrified and unleashed on the Sword Coast in the present day. Minsc and Boo's petrifcation and de-petrification were referenced in the 2019 adventure Baldur's Gate: Descent Into Avernus, which also contained several references to the upcoming Baldur's Gate 3 game.

Baldur's Gate 3 is the long-awaited continuation of the Baldur's Gate franchise of Dungeons & Dragons games. While the first pair of Baldur's Gate games were based on D&D 2E rules, Baldur's Gate 3 uses Dungeons & Dragons 5E rules, with classes and abilities primarily based on current classes and rulesets. Larian Studios has been developing the game for years, with a beta version available to players for almost two years that is regularly updated with new classes and abilities.

Baldur's Gate 3 will be released on PC on August 2023.

You can keep up with our full tabletop game coverage here, and subscribe to The Character Sheet, ComicBook.com's new YouTube channel covering all tabletop RPG news.