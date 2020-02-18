Baldur’s Gate 3 Gameplay to Debut Later This Month

Fans will get their first look at Baldur’s Gate 3 next week. Last year, Larian Studios announced Baldur’s Gate 3, a new installment in the popular Dungeons & Dragons game franchise. Now, Larian has announced that they would reveal an in-depth look at Baldur’s Gate 3 at PAX East on February 27th, with the event streaming worldwide via YouTube. Larian Creative Director Swen Vinckle will join an unnamed “very special guest” to reveal more about the game’s story and mechanics. Attendees of the event can also take part in an Q&A session with developers and Larian will also have gameplay presentations at their Baldur’s Gate 3-themed booth at PAX East.

The Baldur’s Gate series of games revitalized the computer role-playing game genre and introduced a generation of players to iconic locations and characters in the Forgotten Realms, one of the biggest Dungeons & Dragons campaign settings. Although it’s been nearly 15 years since a Baldur’s Gate game has come out, they still remain popular as evidenced by several re-releases and enhanced editions.

Although little has been revealed about the plot of Baldur’s Gate 3, an early trailer hinted that the illithid, a race of brain-eating monsters better known as mind flayers, would play a major role in the game. Last year’s Dungeons & Dragons adventure Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus hinted that an illithid infiltration of Baldur’s Gate had already begun by the time players of that adventure had entered the city. Larian did provide a cryptic hint about the game’s plot in the form of the following description:

“You are burdened with a great power devouring your from within.

How far down the path of darkness will you let it take you.

The fate of Faerun is on your party’s shoulders.

Will you carry it to salvation, or descend with it to hell?”

According to Larian Studios, Baldur’s Gate 3 will be a next generation RPG with over 100 hours of content. We’ll find out more about the game on the 27th.