Baldur's Gate 3 Drops Surprise Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Baldur's Gate 3 was one the best games of 2023, performing well both critically and commercially. One of the reasons the game has become so beloved is that developer Larian Studios is more than committed to updating BG3, adding more content, and ironing out the many bugs that players have uncovered. Recently, the team dropped its first big patch of the year, which included all kinds of sweeping changes for Baldur's Gate 3. With a patch changing so much, it makes sense that Larian would need to come back with a follow-up hotfix to cover up anything the team missed. Today, Larian did just that, dropping Hotfix 17. This isn't as all-encompassing as the last patch, but it should make BG3 players very happy.

As mentioned, this is a much smaller patch than what fans got a week ago. It's mostly focused on a few performance updates that should be welcome changes. For example, Larian is now compressing savegame files much more, which should get rid of most of the issues players were having with large files. That said, there have also been a few gameplay changes, though these are small fixes that many might not even notice.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for Hotfix 17. Baldur's Gate 3 is currently available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix 17 Patch Notes

Hotfix #17 is now live, bringing with it more bug fixes!



We’ve also had a little chat with Gale about his dramatics if you don't immediately offer him any magic items. You’ll find him more likely to stick around now!



Hello everyone,

We've got another hotfix for you today, fixing a few bugs, blockers, and issues. Poor Gale – we know your pain, sometimes it's easy to read something into a situation that wasn't there. We've sat him down and explained that if someone doesn't offer him a shoe to eat every time, that doesn't mean they never will. You'll find him more likely to stick around now.

Please note that with new patches and hotfixes, some installed mods may become temporarily incompatible. If you experience any issues after installing the latest update, please check if the issue persists with all mods uninstalled. If it persists, please reach out to our support team with your report.

If you have any bugs to report, please reach out to our support team

. Thank you for playing Baldur's Gate 3!

PERFORMANCE AND CODE

Fixed black and colourful visual artefacts sometimes appearing for 1 frame on PS5 when switching scenes or opening and closing UI windows.



Increased the compression of savegames, which should fix several issues caused by large savegame files.



Reduced the size of save files by removing summons that don't exist in the game anymore.



Guarded against crashes caused when certain character resources (Actions, Bonus Actions, Superiority Dice, etc.) were added and later removed by a mod or cheat engine.



GAMEPLAY AND COMBAT

In Honour Mode, the aura of Cazador'sPotent Mist Formnow properly dissipates after he'sno longer in Mist Form. Sorry!



Fixed the camera sometimes zooming in while jumping or casting projectile spells.



Fixed the ability to walk through open doors when you click beyond them from far away.



Fixed Thieves' Tools in the camp chest or inventory of a companion who is waiting at camp not being accessible when lockpicking.



UI

Safeguard Shield's Saving Throw modifier is now correctly reflected on the Character Sheet.



FLOW AND SCRIPTING