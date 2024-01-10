Xbox Confirms It's Banning Baldur's Gate 3 Players Who Upload NSFW Scenes

Xbox is banning people who upload NSFW content from Baldur's Gate 3. As the gaming medium has matured beyond nothing more than a small collection of pixels, side-scrollers, and games that didn't have much merit from a story perspective. Nowadays, games are graphically very life-like, often times being able to replicate the cinematic nature of film or television while also being interactive. Storytelling in games has also evolved to the point that we are seeing complex relationships that include sex and nudity, something that was a bit more rare even 20 years ago in games. Now, games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Baldur's Gate 3 have features that straight up allow you to customize your genitals, participate in sexual acts, and more. These titles are very sexually charged and given the absurdity of how it's handled in some games, people are naturally taking videos, screenshots, and livestreaming some of this content.

Unfortunately, Xbox isn't fond of people sharing that content. When the last-generation began, everyone was given the ability to capture their own content. It's been super useful for fans to capture funny moments, highlights, and more, as it all uploads seamlessly to your account shortly after being captured. Sadly, this is causing problems. Xbox is not a fan of NSFW content and is banning players who capture some of the sexually-charged content in Baldur's Gate 3. Fans wondered if this was some automated system that was banning players in error and Larian Studios even noted that Microsoft was aware of this and they were working to lift the bans. However, Xbox Support has noted that these bans aren't automated and are reviewed before being carried out. As such, those who upload NSFW content from Baldur's Gate 3 will run the risk of a ban.

To provide clarity on Baldur's Gate 3 mature content enforcement actions, Xbox account suspensions are not automatic. Each clip is reviewed by a moderator and, if found in violation of our safety and content policies, actioned accordingly.



You can view the rule Xbox is enforcing below:

Make stuff that's suitable for all audiences

People from all over the world play with Xbox, and we understand that people from different backgrounds have diverse perspectives about mature and adult topics. But because the Xbox community must be friendly and accessible to everyone, this isn't the appropriate place for sexual content. Keep your public posts and messages suitable for all ages and audiences.

