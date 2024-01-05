Baldur's Gate 3 Gives Update on Nudity Bans

Earlier this week, we relayed word that Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios was aware and working on an issue Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S players were encountering that was resulting in said players getting suspended/banned. The issue was in regards to Xbox players uploading screenshots and videos of sexual content, including nudity. The AI Xbox uses to patrol users was seeing this content and dishing out bans for it, which is odd considering the content is allowed on the console by the nature of the game being on it.

All of that said, according to a new tweet from Larian Studios over on social media platform, X, those that were on the wrong end of the issue should start seeing their bans lifted. That said, it also sounds like the problem still persists in some capacity.

"Players whose capture clips have been flagged on Xbox should now see their bans begin to lift," reads the post. "Work is ongoing, and the Microsoft team is aware of the issue! If you're wanting to upload any clips in the meantime, make sure to turn off mature content."

As always, we will be sure to keep you updated, but in some capacity this problem continues to exist. Meanwhile, the save-wipe bug also continues to plague players on Xbox consoles.

Baldur's Gate 3 is available via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. For more coverage on the 2023 award-winning RPG -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest deals -- click here.

"Dungeons & Dragons saw an uptick in popularity during the pandemic as players used the technological magic of video calls to see and communicate with each other from across vast distances," reads the opening of our review of the game. "Now that the world has returned to something that, at least on the surface, resembles pre-pandemic normalcy, it may be more of a challenge for those once-isolated adventurers to coordinate their schedules so that they may gather their party and venture forth on new journeys. While there's nothing like having a group of friends to play Dungeons & Dragons with, Baldur's Gate 3 -- developed by Larian Studios, the team that made a name for itself in the CRPG space with its two Divinity: Original Sin games -- does an impressive job of translating Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition's style of play into video game form."