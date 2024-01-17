Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story Release Date, Collector's Edition Revealed

League of Legends' next spinoff game from publisher Riot Forge and developer Lazy Bear Games is Bandle City: A League of Legends Story, and now, fans of League's many Yordles can preorder the game ahead of its newly announced February 21st release. Riot Games opened the preorders for Bandle Tale this week while showing off some of the incentives for players including bonuses for preorders as well as three different editions of the game: the base version, the Deluxe Edition that comes with some extra DLC, and the Collector's Edition that comes with several different Yordle figures and more for players' League collections.

In Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story, players create their own Yordle character who lives in Bandle City and interacts with other established Yordles from League like Teemo, Tristana, and more. You can change your Yordle's appearance at pretty much any time, and that includes their base look as well as the cosmetics they're wearing. As such, many of the digital extras that come with preordering the game or getting the special editions consist of hats and other cosmetics for players to equip.

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story Editions

The base version of the game is as straightforward as it gets, and even better, it's cheaper than most games you're probably eyeing right now. The normal version of Bandle Tale: A League of Legends costs just $24.99 regardless of whether you're buying it on the PC platform or on the Nintendo Switch.

For the Deluxe Edition, that one only costs $5 more at $29.99. It comes with two additional outfits for your Poro companion, several "pathway effects" for your Yordle character to show off while they strut around, two different looks for your backpack which essentially serves as your mobile base of operations, and three different recipes added to your cookbook that can be used to appease different Yordles.

And then there's the Collector's Edition, a release that's become commonplace with Riot Forge games by now. To get this version, you'll have to head to the Riot Games Merch site where it can be found there. It comes with everything outline below, but collectors who are big on physical releases will want to note that the Collector's Edition comes with a digital copy of Bandle Tale, not a physical one. This version of the game costs $149.99 which is a far cry from the $24.99 starting price, but it's not particularly outlandish among other Collector's Editions either.

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story Collector's Edition Contents

Digital Code for Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story Game

Collector's Edition Box

Bandle Center Diorama Kit

Hardcover Art Book

5 Champion Figurines

Rumble and Lulu Wooden Pin Set

Notebook

Sticker Set

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story is scheduled to release on February 21st for the Nintendo Switch and PC platforms. If you opt for the Collector's Edition of the game, know that it's supposed to ship out on that same day.