Batman: Arkham Series Developer Teases New Project, And Fans Will “Lose Their Minds”

It's been a while since we've heard anything happening over at Rocksteady Studios since it finished up work on Batman: Arkham Knight a few years ago. Granted, the team was probably just taking a vacation, considering the painstaking effort it took to put together the Batman: Arkham trilogy to begin with. But we've been curious when the team would be back, and what it would be working on next.

Well, it has indicated that it is working on something, but stopped just short of telling us what it is. At least for now. One of the team members, Gaz Deaves, recently took to Twitter to explain what was going on with Rocksteady.

Be patient, fans. I know we're not talking right now... but when we do, people are going to lose their minds. Can't wait :D — Gaz @ Rocksteady (@GazDeaves) September 28, 2017

"Be patient, fans. I know we're not talking right now…but when we do, people are going to lose their minds. Can't wait."

The company's last project was actually the PlayStation VR/Steam game Batman: Arkham VR. While not a full-fledged game, Arkham VR was a standout effort that, to this day, remains one of the best examples of how VR can work as a powerful story-telling tool. It was great, like everything Rocksteady puts its collective mind to.

Rocksteady has been rumored to be working on a number of properties, ranging from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to Superman. However, nothing has been confirmed, but it sounds like it's planning something big. Now we just have to play the waiting game to see what it is.

In the meantime, you can't go wrong with Arkham. While Arkham Knight had its fair share of hiccups, Arkham Asylum and Arkham City remain two of the best superhero games ever made.