Batman: Arkham Knight Fan Creates Robert Pattinson Batman Suit Edit

The Batman isn’t set to release for a few more months, but Robert Pattinson’s suit from the film already has quite a few fans. It stands to reason that a lot wouldn’t mind using that costume in a video game, and digital artist @Freezelizard on Twitter imagined how that might look in Batman: Arkham Knight; the results are pretty impressive! The art does a great job combining the style of the movie, while retaining the vision of Rocksteady’s beloved game. It’s a really fun mash-up, and it would be quite cool to see it in the actual game!

The art from @Freezelizard can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The Batman as an Arkham Knight suit, edit by me. i wanted to try how the Battinson suit would adapt to the game's model, hope u like it!! pic.twitter.com/h7XMr6bP4n — mat (@Freezelizard) November 15, 2021

Reception to @Freezelizard’s art has been quite positive! Some posters even stated their hopes that Rocksteady might see the mash-up and offer an official version for the game. It seems pretty unlikely given that Arkham Knight has been out since 2015, and the team is hard at work on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Still, stranger things have happened, and we’ve seen a lot of games receive updates long after release. For now, fans will just have to settle for this (very cool) concept art!

Unfortunately, Batman’s future in video games is in a strange place, at the moment. The hero seemingly died at the end of Arkham Knight, and Kill the Justice League takes place in the same universe. Gotham Knights takes place in a different universe, but one where Batman is also dead. It’s possible the hero could turn up alive in one or both games, but it’s hard to say for certain. Last but not least, Batman will appear in the upcoming fighter Multiversus, where he’ll be voiced by Kevin Conroy, who also played the hero in the Arkham games. It’s possible that game could get a suit based on The Batman. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see!

What do you think of this fan art? Would you like to see Pattinson’s Batman suit added to Arkham Knight? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

