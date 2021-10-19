DC Releases new Batman/Fortnite: Foundation Trailer

Following last week’s announcement of Batman/Fortnite: Foundation #1, DC has released an all-new trailer to build hype for the upcoming one-shot. The trailer teases the arrival of The Foundation in Gotham City, as Batman tries to uncover the character’s motives. The trailer also teases appearances in the comic by a huge number of DC characters, including Superman, the Flash, Wonder Woman, and more. Naturally, the trailer ends with a tease for the Batman Who Laughs skin, which is included free with purchase of physical copies of the one-shot. The issue will be available in comic shops on Tusday, October 26th.

DC and Epic Games have been working together closely over the last year. The relationship between the two really heated up with the release of the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point series. The comic detailed Batman and Catwoman’s adventures in the world of Fortnite, providing lots of new information about the lore of the games. Readers were also able to receive codes for content with each issue, providing a strong incentive for players to check out the series!

In addition to Batman, a number of other DC characters have appeared in Fortnite, including Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Bloodsport, and more. There are still plenty of great characters for DC and Epic Games to bring to the game, so hopefully we’ll continue to see more fan favorites added to the mix. Some comic fans might not see the appeal of Fortnite, but the game is a great way to introduce gamers to the world of comic books, and DC and Epic Games have done an excellent job linking the two. There are countless comic readers that have found their way to the medium through other media, from cartoons, to live-action films. If Fortnite‘s collaborations with DC or Marvel get more fans to check out comics, then that’s definitely a good thing!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

