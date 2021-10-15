Batman/Fortnite: Foundation Comic Reveals New Details, Including Batman Who Laughs Skin

The Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic miniseries became a bonafide phenomenon when it debuted earlier this year, bridging the characters of the DC universe with the popular Epic Games battle royale. It was already confirmed that a sequel one-shot comic would be continuing the story later this month, and now we have our first indication of exactly what that will entail. On Friday, ahead of this weekend’s DC FanDome virtual convention, DC Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee revealed full details surrounding the one-shot, which is officially titled Batman/Fortnite: Foundation #1. The 48-page one-shot comic will be released on Tuesday, October 26th in participating comic shops, and will also be available day and date in Argentina, Brazil, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Poland, and Spain.

In Batman/Fortnite: Foundation #1, Returning to Gotham City after the events of Zero Point, Batman is faced with a new mystery and a new arrival. The Foundation, an enigmatic figure from Fortnite Island, emerges from the depths of Gotham Harbor, and the Dark Knight wants to investigate what he is doing in his city.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Perhaps the most interesting detail is that each print copy of the comic will come with a code for Fortnite (similarly to the issues of Zero Point), which offers players the chance to download a cosmetic skin based on The Batman Who Laughs, as well as a Batman Who Laughs-themed loading screen.

Batman/Fortnite: Foundation #1 is co-written by Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard, Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point writer Christos Gage and acclaimed Batman and Dark Nights Death Metal writer Scott Snyder. Art is provided by Joshua Hixson, with Roman Stevens on colors and AndWorld Design on lettering. The main cover is contributed by Greg Capullo, Jonathan Glapion, and Matt Hollingsworth, with variant covers from Alex Garner and Mustard.

Additionally, DC and Warner Bros. Consumer Products are planning a collaboration with Epic Games and clothing designer Extra Butter NY to offer a collection of shirts and hoodies inspired by the comic.

Keep scrolling to check out a preview for Batman/Fortnite: Foundation #1, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Batman/Fortnite: Foundation #1 will be released on Tuesday, October 26th wherever comics are sold.

Cover

Variant Cover (Alex Garner)

Variant Cover (Donald Mustard)

Preview

Preview

Preview

Preview

Preview

Preview

Extra Butter NY

Extra Butter NY

Extra Butter NY