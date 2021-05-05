Batman/Fortnite Crossover Artist Teases Batman and Catwoman's New Costumes

✖

The second issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point made its debut today, continuing the highly-anticipated crossover storyline involving the DC Comics universe and the Epic Games battle royale. One of the biggest draws of the series has been the new in-game cosmetic items that tie directly into the game's events, including multiple new skins for your Fortnite avatar. Issue #1 brought comic readers the chance to unlock the Rebirth Harley Quinn skin, and the new skin for Batman himself recently made its way to Fortnite's item shop. In a virtual press conference with ComicBook.com and other outlets last month, Zero Point artist Reilly Brown spoke about the creative decisions behind the new costumes in the series, particularly for Batman and Catwoman.

"Batman's costume is a sudden change," Brown explained. "His doesn't evolve, so much as it just suddenly changes between issue one and two, to kind of show how much time he's been in the loop and what he's been up to, and that he been there for a long time to cobble together."

"Catwoman is more of a slow evolution over the course of the issues, where we see her replace one piece of her costume at a time until I think, the end of issue number three," Brown continued. "So when we finally see her costume altogether, they said those Fortnite guys designed to costume for her, so presumably that's going to be in the game or something like that."

While details have yet to be revealed regarding a possible new Catwoman skin, the Batman skin did make a surprise appearance in the Item Shop on Tuesday night. In addition, Zero Point readers who unlock all six codes across the comics' issues will receive the "Batman Zero" skin at no extra charge.

As the title suggests, Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point sees DC's Dark Knight thrown into the Fortnite island's battle royale, being forced to use his time in the game's short loop to try to find new allies and survive.

"As I understand it, once the secrets are revealed, that's just now part of the Fortnite universe and how it'll be referenced going further," Zero Point writer Christos Gage explained in that press conference. "That's what I thought was so cool about this, is that it's not just for fun. It's not just like, 'Let's throw a Batman on Fortnite island and have them fight some Fortnite characters,' which would have been a lot of fun by itself. But we're actually revealing some really interesting stuff about how the entire world works."

"I've worked on tie-ins with outside IPs before and usually, it's a fun sort of thing where, 'Hey, let's have these characters fight these characters and do something fun,'" Gage said later on in the press event. "But in this case, from the start, Donald was like, 'No, this is going to have a lasting impact on Fortnite now.'"