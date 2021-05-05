Fortnite's Batman: Zero Point Skin Now Available in Item Shop

✖

We're officially two issues into Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, a comic miniseries that has been expected to change everything fans think they know about the Epic Games battle royale. As DC's Dark Knight makes his way through the world of Fortnite, the game has begun to be updated to reflect his unique journey — and it looks like one of those updates has hit the Item Shop earlier than fans had expected. On Tuesday, Fortnite's official social media account revealed a new teaser video featuring the game's "Batman Zero" skin, with the proclamation that the skin, as well as a Batman Zero Wing glider and a Grappling Axe, are now available for fans to purchase.

This might surprise some, especially given the fact that all three of those cosmetic items have been touted as incentives for those who buy issues of the Zero Point comic. The Wing glider is the free item of the recently-released second issue, and the Batman Zero skin is expected to be included free for those who buy and enter codes for all six issues. So while this new Item Shop update will allow some to get the skin and cosmetics earlier, those who wait for the comic codes will get to save some V-bucks and actual money along the way, and also get additional cosmetic items like the Rebirth Harley Quinn skin.

"I believe that yeah, once the answers are revealed, that's out there," Zero Point writer Christos Gage revealed to reporters during a press event last month. "And I suspect that — I honestly have no idea, but I'm guessing that there will be. Gamers probably saw the recent cinematic between Agent Jones and The Foundation. There may be more like that, references to some of the secrets that Batman and his allies and enemies uncover. But I don't think it's gonna be a direct recap. I think that people who want to know the details or the answers should really pick up the book, because it'll all be in there. As I understand it, once the secrets are revealed, that's just now part of the Fortnite universe and how it'll be referenced going further. That's what I thought was so cool about this, is that it's not just for fun. It's not just like, 'Let's throw a Batman on Fortnite island and have them fight some Fortnite characters,' which would have been a lot of fun by itself. But we're actually revealing some really interesting stuff about how the entire world works."

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #1 and #2 are now available for purchase at comic shops and virtual platforms, as well as for free for subscribers of DC Universe Infinite.